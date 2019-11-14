Zacks: Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) to post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In related news, insider Lawrence G. Hund sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $321,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,144,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 68,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 34,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,484. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

