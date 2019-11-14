Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.41. 211,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,611. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

