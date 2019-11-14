Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.25. Regenxbio posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 99.57%. The company had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

RGNX stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,031. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

In other news, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $563,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,800,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,977,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,486 shares of company stock worth $1,191,162 in the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

