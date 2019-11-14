Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will report sales of $174.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.72 million to $179.96 million. DHT reported sales of $85.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $380.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $374.60 million to $385.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $452.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.44 million to $455.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.16 million. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DHT by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 158,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DHT by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 19,926 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DHT by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 603,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DHT by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06. DHT has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

