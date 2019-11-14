Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 145.61% and a negative net margin of 1,320.21%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

