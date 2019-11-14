Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $492,300.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,848,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,749,546.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $486,000.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $493,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $463,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $463,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $475,800.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Howard Lerman sold 25,237 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $427,262.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $531,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $530,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $965,400.00.

YEXT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.21. 234,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71. Yext Inc has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Yext by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

