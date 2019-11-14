Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Stake Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yeti were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Yeti from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

NYSE:YETI opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,280.00. Also, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $42,419,779.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,417,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,107,787. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

