Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in October

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the September 30th total of 27,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,204,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,610,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUY. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.