Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.14

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.14 and traded as low as $45.60. Xaar shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 4,139 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xaar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Xaar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.90.

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Xaar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.