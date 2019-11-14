Xaar (LON:XAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $77.14

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $77.14 and traded as low as $45.60. Xaar shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 4,139 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xaar in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.90.

Xaar Company Profile (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Product Sales, Commissions and Fees; and Royalties. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3d printing systems, inks and fluids, and systems components.

