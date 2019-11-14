WT Wealth Management Takes $270,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 53,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $19,543,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $4,353,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.54.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 135,702 shares of company stock valued at $38,290,015. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.51 on Thursday, hitting $289.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,527,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,677. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.