WT Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,865 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.