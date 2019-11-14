WT Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 215.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 75,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,699. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64.

