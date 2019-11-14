Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Down 18.7% in October

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 443,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth about $171,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

WOR stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $855.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

