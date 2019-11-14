Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100 at Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,071.88 ($14.01).

Shares of LON WKP traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,101 ($14.39). 198,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 996.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 917.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 11.67 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

