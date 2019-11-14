Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100 at Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
WKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($16.01) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 980 ($12.81) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,071.88 ($14.01).
Shares of LON WKP traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,101 ($14.39). 198,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,054 ($13.77). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 996.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 917.23.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
