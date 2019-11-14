Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Earns Equal weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WIZZ. HSBC increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,250 ($42.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($48.35) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,622.50 ($47.33).

LON WIZZ traded up GBX 69 ($0.90) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 3,819 ($49.90). The company had a trading volume of 334,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,998. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,667 ($34.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,960 ($51.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,745.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,538.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.83.

In other news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.52), for a total value of £534,000 ($697,765.58).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

