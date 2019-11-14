Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

WINA stock opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.23. Winmark has a 12-month low of $144.36 and a 12-month high of $194.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.43.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 289.84% and a net margin of 43.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

WINA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $275,303.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renae M. Gaudette sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $73,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,282 shares of company stock worth $1,832,640 in the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Winmark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

