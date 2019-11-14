Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Announces GBX 3.90 Dividend

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON WIN traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.33). The stock had a trading volume of 23,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 237.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 246.83. Wincanton has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The firm has a market cap of $325.06 million and a PE ratio of 7.46.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Wednesday.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.