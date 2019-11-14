William Hill (LON:WMH) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

William Hill (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on William Hill in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of William Hill in a report on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of William Hill in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

WMH stock opened at GBX 172.30 ($2.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54. William Hill has a 1 year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.80 ($2.74).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

