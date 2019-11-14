WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Down 32.6% in October

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

WidePoint stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

In other news, Director Richard L. Todaro acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WidePoint stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257,123 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.35% of WidePoint worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

