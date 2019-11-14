Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the September 30th total of 144,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

WHG opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.34. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

