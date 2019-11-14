WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WSBC. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $273,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,231.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,343.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

