Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $46.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $904.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cardlytics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aimia Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $44,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $8,075,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and have sold 2,440,243 shares worth $76,330,151. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $161,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

