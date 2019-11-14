Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on shares of Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Nomura set a $48.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

Shares of NASDAQ WB traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Weibo has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.79 million. Weibo had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 145.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Weibo by 48.1% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Weibo by 45.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Weibo by 675,525.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 108,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

