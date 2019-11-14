Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Proofpoint (PFPT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2019 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2019 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Proofpoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Proofpoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Proofpoint had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Proofpoint was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Proofpoint was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at FBN Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2019 – Proofpoint had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2019 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2019 – Proofpoint was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Proofpoint was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Proofpoint is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

PFPT stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.69 and a beta of 1.60. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.13.

Get Proofpoint Inc alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $2,614,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $150,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 726 shares in the company, valued at $90,793.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,057 shares of company stock worth $6,117,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 38.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 266,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,102,000 after buying an additional 74,276 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 23.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $1,130,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.