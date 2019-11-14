WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $98.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $3,400,878.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 236,725 shares in the company, valued at $22,742,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,615 shares of company stock worth $15,073,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 959.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

