Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.51 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,078 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 324,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 297,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 62,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,463,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,236. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $407.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.