Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 6,092 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 2.2% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after buying an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,946,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $52.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,693. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

