Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 622,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $450,074.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,401,075.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,027 shares of company stock worth $4,421,734 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

