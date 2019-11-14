Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 27,222 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,222 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up 3.3% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,507 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,699,000 after buying an additional 195,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after buying an additional 4,703,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,662,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,313,000 after buying an additional 265,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

NWL stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.