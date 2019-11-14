Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 641 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,759,000 after acquiring an additional 874,779 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,854 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,922,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after purchasing an additional 100,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,938,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,520. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 25,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $763,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

