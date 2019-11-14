Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of WSTG opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.84. Wayside Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

