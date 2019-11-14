Warburg Research Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.06 ($89.60).

SAX traded up €0.25 ($0.29) on Wednesday, reaching €73.40 ($85.35). The company had a trading volume of 75,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 1 year high of €75.75 ($88.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -516.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.74.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

