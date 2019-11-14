Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.458 per share by the pharmacy operator on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of WBA opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $53.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

