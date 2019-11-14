Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
VOD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.39.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
