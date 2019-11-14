Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report released on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 29,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,226. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Motco raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 76.9% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

