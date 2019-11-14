Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the September 30th total of 139,300 shares. Approximately 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 710,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 64,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $369,792.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Viveve Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVE opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Viveve Medical has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $244.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.14.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 429.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,976.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Viveve Medical will post -69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVE. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Viveve Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.24.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

