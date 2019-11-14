Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.63. 10,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,185. The company has a market cap of $571.76 million, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.46. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Miguel A. Lopez acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 33,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $150,435.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

