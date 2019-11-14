Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIPS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.72 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Monday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

NYSE:VIPS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 242,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,268,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 390.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

