Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 305,219 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,050,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268,191 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.50. 11,269,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,457,922. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $297.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

