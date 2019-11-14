Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on Viewray and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of VRAY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,951,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,731. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Viewray has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $257.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viewray will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $997,507.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,433 shares in the company, valued at $972,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viewray during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 431.0% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 443,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 224.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 135.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 120,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the third quarter valued at about $125,000.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

