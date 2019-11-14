Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 22.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,503.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 15,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $1,343,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,025,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $87.00 price target on Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

NYSE HXL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

