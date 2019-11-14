Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 83.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

SU traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. 154,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,500. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

