Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 1,585 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,150,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,275 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,711,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after buying an additional 941,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,327,000 after buying an additional 706,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,813,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,063,000 after buying an additional 532,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,585,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 531,066 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,448. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $58.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.85.

