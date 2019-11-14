Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 744,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 793.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,268,000 after purchasing an additional 669,635 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 12.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 700,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,839,000 after purchasing an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,057,000 after purchasing an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,852,000 after purchasing an additional 99,577 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

WWD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.61. 14,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.88%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $1,083,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,420.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,209,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

