Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Pool worth $9,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pool by 45.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 273.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,362,220.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $2,151,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,002,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,733 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

POOL traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $205.34. 150,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Pool Co. has a one year low of $137.02 and a one year high of $228.19. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Pool had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 82.52%. The business had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

