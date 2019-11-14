Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 22,563 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.50% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $32,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth about $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNKN traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $75.74. The stock had a trading volume of 48,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,607.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

