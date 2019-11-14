Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $26.75 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,765 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Aramark worth $26,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 18.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 8.4% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,235. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

