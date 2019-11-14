Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Avery Dennison worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 83.9% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 23.2% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

In related news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total transaction of $482,936.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,707.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $246,261.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,813.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,781 shares of company stock worth $2,418,877 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.85. 341,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,565. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.63.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

