Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,185 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.19. 1,256,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,084. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

