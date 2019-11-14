Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,926.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,219 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $23,223,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,843 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.59. 20,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,498. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

