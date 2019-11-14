Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $159.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

